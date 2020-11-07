Zacks Investment Research Lowers Generac (NYSE:GNRC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Generac Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of backup power generation products serving residential, light commercial and industrial markets. The Company designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a range of automatic, stationary standby, and portable generators. Generac’s power systems range in output from 800 watts to 9 megawatts and are available through a broad network of independent and industrial dealers, retailers and wholesalers. The Company offers generators fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and Bi-Fuel. It also provides air-cooled engines. In addition, Generac designs, manufactures, sources and modifies engines, alternators, automatic transfer switches and other components necessary for its products. The Company’s generators are fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel and Bi-Fuel (combined diesel and natural gas). Generac Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GNRC. Argus started coverage on Generac in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Stephens started coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Generac in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $209.62.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $233.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.03. Generac has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $234.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $701.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $761,054.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $946,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 664,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,720,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,611 shares of company stock worth $2,776,054 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 4,092.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,537,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309,691 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Generac by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,276,000 after acquiring an additional 668,981 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Generac by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,159,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,526,000 after acquiring an additional 179,357 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Generac by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,064,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,117,000 after acquiring an additional 120,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 533,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,019,000 after acquiring an additional 332,152 shares during the last quarter.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

