Zacks Investment Research Lowers DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Durect Corp. is pioneering the treatment of chronic diseases and conditions by developing and commercializing pharmaceutical systems to deliver the right drug to the right place in the right amount at the right time. Its pharmaceutical systems combine engineering innovations and delivery technology from the medical device and drug delivery industries with its proprietary pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug formulations. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital started coverage on DURECT in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered DURECT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. TheStreet raised DURECT from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of DURECT in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on DURECT in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.57.

DURECT stock opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The firm has a market cap of $342.99 million, a P/E ratio of -171.00 and a beta of 1.92. DURECT has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.95.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that DURECT will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DURECT during the second quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in DURECT during the second quarter worth $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in DURECT during the second quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in DURECT during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in DURECT during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

