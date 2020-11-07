Zacks Investment Research Lowers Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “On the NYSE, shares of Deutsche Bank have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Third-quarter results reflect higher revenues and lower costs, partly offset by increase in provisions. The company's efforts to improve financials by offloading unprofitable businesses and continued investments in businesses are commendable. Also, the company expects to reduce adjusted costs to €19.5 billion by 2020 through its cost savings efforts is likely to support bottom-line growth. Deutsche Bank's strong and stable funding base, as reflected by rising deposits balance, is a positive factor. Yet, litigation issues related to past misconducts continue and legal costs might deter bottom-line growth. Also, falling fee income and pressure on margins due to low interest rates in the domestic economy hinder the company's top-line growth.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Societe Generale raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.45. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $11.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.86.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. Analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 27.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,054,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,036,000 after purchasing an additional 655,608 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 236.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,959 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 135.1% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 586,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 337,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 38.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

