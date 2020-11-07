Zacks Investment Research Lowers Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Atlas Copco to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. SEB Equity Research downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of ATLKY stock opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.21. Atlas Copco has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $49.43.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 27.27%. Analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

