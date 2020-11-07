Zacks Investment Research Lowers Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ATHX. Dawson James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Athersys in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Athersys from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Athersys in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athersys presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ATHX opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. Athersys has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.43. The firm has a market cap of $347.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of -1.66.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Athersys will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 510,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,471. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Athersys by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 45,470 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Athersys by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Athersys during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Athersys by 1,456.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 39,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Athersys by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 436,068 shares in the last quarter. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

