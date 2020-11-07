Zacks Investment Research Lowers Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AINV. ValuEngine cut Apollo Investment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Apollo Investment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.54.

NASDAQ:AINV opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $559.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average is $9.12. Apollo Investment has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $18.33.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $54.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.35 million. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 51.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,203,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,220,000 after acquiring an additional 58,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 829,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 56,677 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 642,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 16,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 157,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 302,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 39,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Investment (AINV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.