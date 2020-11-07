Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kirby (NYSE:KEX) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kirby (NYSE:KEX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Kirby have plunged 53.7% in a year’s time, mainly due to weak performance of the distribution and services unit. The unit's below-par performance is due to softness in the oil and gas market. Coronavirus concerns have worsened the situation. Segmental revenues plunged 42.2% in the first nine months of 2020. Moreover, in inland marine business, activity and barge utilization levels have declined as a result of coronavirus-related headwinds. Kirby expects its inland revenues and operating margins will be flat to down slightly in the fourth quarter on a sequential basis. However, the company’s cost-reduction efforts to minimize coronavirus-led challenges are appreciable. Moreover, in the commercial and industrial fronts there has been improvement pertaining to on-highway and power generation with the reopening of the economy.”

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KEX. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kirby from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Kirby from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.25.

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. Kirby has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $92.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.09.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $496.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.35 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kirby will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Kirby in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Kirby in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Kirby in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Kirby by 562.5% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,888 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

