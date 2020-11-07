Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.75 target price on shares of Genasys in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Genasys in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Genasys stock opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.64 million, a P/E ratio of 88.58 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99. Genasys has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $6.85.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Genasys had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genasys will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. Also, Director Scott L. Anchin bought 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $27,553.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,296.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,375 shares of company stock worth $802,060 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,509,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after buying an additional 53,237 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Genasys in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Genasys during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Genasys by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 58.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

