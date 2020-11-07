Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company The Dime Savings Bank of Williamsburgh. “

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

DCOM has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut Dime Community Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.13.

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.19. The stock has a market cap of $395.61 million, a PE ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 17.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 13.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,929 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $378,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $2,738,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 8.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 172.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,950 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the period. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.