Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ATNI. TheStreet raised shares of ATN International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. National Securities raised shares of ATN International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of ATN International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of ATN International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of ATN International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Shares of ATNI opened at $46.93 on Wednesday. ATN International has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $79.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average is $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.38 million, a PE ratio of -234.65 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. ATN International had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. Equities research analysts predict that ATN International will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. ATN International’s payout ratio is presently -618.18%.

In other ATN International news, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $78,117.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,484,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 9.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 3.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 17.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in North America, the Caribbean, Bermuda, and India. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

