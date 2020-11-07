Zacks: Brokerages Expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Terex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.33. Terex reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.28. Terex had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEX. Bank of America upgraded Terex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Terex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Terex from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Terex from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

In other news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley acquired 2,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.47 per share, for a total transaction of $55,547.91. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,785.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Fearon sold 4,065 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $99,755.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,955 shares of company stock valued at $77,253 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 24.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Terex in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Terex in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Terex in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in Terex in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEX opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 164.81 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average of $19.23. Terex has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

