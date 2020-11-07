Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.13). Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.85%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

RIGL stock opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $442.59 million, a P/E ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 128.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 24,078 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 384,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 617.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 174,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 52,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

