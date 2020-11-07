Zacks: Brokerages Expect Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.27. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 33.51%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPRT. Raymond James started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Truist increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 10.72 and a quick ratio of 10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Earnings History and Estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

