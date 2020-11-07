Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mercer International’s earnings. Mercer International posted earnings per share of ($1.04) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercer International will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.46 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mercer International.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.23. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mercer International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. CIBC raised Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MERC opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Mercer International has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $13.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is currently -325.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mercer International stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Mercer International worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

