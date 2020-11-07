Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) will announce earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Cadence Design Systems posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cadence Design Systems.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.09.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $125.50 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $126.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.14 and a 200-day moving average of $99.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 23,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,618,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 269,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,613,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total transaction of $5,782,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,396,828.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,493 shares of company stock valued at $14,945,960 over the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.