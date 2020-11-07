Zacks: Analysts Expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) to announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

NYSE:NREF opened at $13.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.23. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1,886.78, a current ratio of 1,886.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

