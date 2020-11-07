Zacks: Analysts Expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Marchex’s earnings. Marchex reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 800%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Marchex had a negative net margin of 29.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on MCHX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Marchex in a report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Marchex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.83.

Shares of MCHX opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. Marchex has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $81.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.82.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 21.7% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 249,402 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 11.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 48,174 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex during the second quarter worth approximately $309,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 57.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex during the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

