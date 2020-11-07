Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.52. Main Street Capital posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $51.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average of $30.04. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 948.2% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 166,583 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 231.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,489,000 after buying an additional 145,564 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 20,130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 146,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 145,344 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,276,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a principal investment firm that primarily provides equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors.

