Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

YNDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Yandex from $76.00 to $71.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yandex in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Yandex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.43.

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $63.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.68, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. Yandex has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $70.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Yandex by 43.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Yandex by 66.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 749 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in Yandex by 11.5% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Yandex by 7.6% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Yandex by 12.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

