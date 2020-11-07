Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
YNDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Yandex from $76.00 to $71.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yandex in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Yandex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.43.
NASDAQ YNDX opened at $63.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.68, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. Yandex has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $70.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.89.
Yandex Company Profile
Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.
See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?
Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.