WPX Energy, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) – Capital One Financial upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for WPX Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.61).

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.52 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Northland Securities lowered shares of WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.04.

Shares of WPX stock opened at $5.10 on Thursday. WPX Energy has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $14.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in WPX Energy by 120.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,293,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705,523 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in WPX Energy by 1,014.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,447,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in WPX Energy by 19.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,133,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997,074 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in WPX Energy by 60.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,597,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WPX Energy in the second quarter worth about $11,467,000. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

