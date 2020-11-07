Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Pivotal Research

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its price objective upped by Pivotal Research from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.36.

WWW opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $34.70.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

In related news, Director William K. Gerber sold 5,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $134,272.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,342.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 11,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $282,964.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,780.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,756 shares of company stock valued at $464,947. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

