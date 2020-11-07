Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts predict that Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Wipro’s earnings. Wipro also posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Wipro will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wipro.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Investec lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Wipro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIT. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 719.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,602,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,854,000 after buying an additional 5,797,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,100,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700,185 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,579,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,535 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 3,641.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,064,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,205 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,478,000. Institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. Wipro has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

