Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.11. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $71.95.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer acquired 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.57 per share, for a total transaction of $31,591.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,084.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading: Forex

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.