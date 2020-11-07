Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.
Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.11. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $71.95.
In related news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer acquired 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.57 per share, for a total transaction of $31,591.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,084.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.
About Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
Further Reading: Forex
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.