Wingstop Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Wingstop in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.11 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

WING has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Wingstop from $146.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wingstop from $124.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $132.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.79, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $170.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Wingstop by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,291,000 after purchasing an additional 50,977 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Wingstop by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,898 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,400 worldwide.

