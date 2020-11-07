William W. Stokes Purchases 1,000 Shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) Stock

Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) Director William W. Stokes bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $14,160.00.

BRBS stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 7.7% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 73,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Company Profile

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking and mortgage lending services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market, jackpot, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, personal, commercial real estate, business term, working capital, small business, agriculture, and start up loans, as well as home equity and operating lines of credit, and letters of credit.

