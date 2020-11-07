William R. Gupp Sells 7,040 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Stock

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $508,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TREX opened at $79.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 1.58. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $81.23.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.94 million. Trex had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trex in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Trex from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Trex by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trex by 70.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.