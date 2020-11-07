William (Bill) Foster Purchases 500,000 Shares of Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (CVN.AX) (ASX:CVN) Stock

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (CVN.AX) (ASX:CVN) insider William (Bill) Foster acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$75,000.00 ($53,571.43).

The company has a current ratio of 64.38, a quick ratio of 64.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.23.

Get Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (CVN.AX) alerts:

About Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (CVN.AX)

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in Australia. The company owns interests in the Dorado project located in the Bedout Sub-basin offshore of Western Australia; the Buffalo project located in the Bonaparte Basin; and the Labyrinth project located in the Roebuck Basin in the North West Shelf of Western Australia.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (CVN.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (CVN.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.