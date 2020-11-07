William (Bill) Foster Purchases 500,000 Shares of Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (CVN.AX) (ASX:CVN) Stock

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (CVN.AX) (ASX:CVN) insider William (Bill) Foster acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$75,000.00 ($53,571.43).
The company has a current ratio of 64.38, a quick ratio of 64.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.23.
About Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (CVN.AX)
Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (CVN.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (CVN.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.