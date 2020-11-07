Wi2Wi Co. (YTY.V) (CVE:YTY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.05

Wi2Wi Co. (YTY.V) (CVE:YTY)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.04. Wi2Wi Co. (YTY.V) shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 3,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 million and a PE ratio of 35.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06.

About Wi2Wi Co. (YTY.V) (CVE:YTY)

Wi2Wi Corporation designs, integrates, and manufactures wireless technology solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers wireless connectivity solutions, such as multi-protocol, Wi-Fi, and MCU embedded Bluetooth modules; location and navigation products, including GNSS and GPS modules; and timing and frequency control products comprising clock oscillators, crystals, crystal filters, and RF and microwave filters.

