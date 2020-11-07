Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WDC. Cleveland Research upgraded Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Summit Insights downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Western Digital stock opened at $39.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 172.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 4,250.0% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 609 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2,219.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 177.0% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

