WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WesBanco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of WesBanco from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $38.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.82.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $296,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,575.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $308,880.00. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in WesBanco by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,381,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,670,000 after acquiring an additional 199,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in WesBanco by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,074,000 after acquiring an additional 93,106 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in WesBanco by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 15,933 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in WesBanco by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in WesBanco by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 467,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 88,013 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

