Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) to “Overweight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $390.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James reissued a sell rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $268.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $319.39.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $328.90 on Wednesday. Biogen has a twelve month low of $243.25 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.28 and a 200-day moving average of $284.62. The firm has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 33.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 35.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth $39,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 113.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 169.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

