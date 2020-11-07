WELL Health Technologies (CVE:WELL) PT Set at C$9.35 by Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$9.35 price target on WELL Health Technologies (CVE:WELL) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

WELL Health Technologies stock opened at C$1.94 on Tuesday. WELL Health Technologies has a 52-week low of C$0.39 and a 52-week high of C$1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.24.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company was formerly known as Wellness Lifestyles Inc and changed its name to WELL Health Technologies Corp. in July 2018. WELL Health Technologies Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

