Wedbush Weighs in on trivago’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of trivago in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.60 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TRVG. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of trivago from $2.10 to $1.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of trivago from $2.05 to $1.85 in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of trivago from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. trivago presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.95.

TRVG stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. trivago has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $457.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in trivago during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in trivago during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in trivago by 13,244.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 34,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

About trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

