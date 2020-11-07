Wedbush Comments on Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report released on Wednesday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.79 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.48. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s FY2021 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Compass Point began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average is $15.85. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through Servicing, Originations, and Xome segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

