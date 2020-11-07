Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WTRE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Watford from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Watford from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Watford from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Watford from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

WTRE stock opened at $34.49 on Thursday. Watford has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $36.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.61. The company has a market capitalization of $685.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.44. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watford will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Watford by 53.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watford by 13.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 17,934 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Watford during the first quarter valued at about $699,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Watford by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watford during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. 33.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, umbrella liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial automobile, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

