Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of WMG opened at $27.01 on Thursday. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $34.76.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.94 million. Equities analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music-based content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of recorded music created by such artists.

