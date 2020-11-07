Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) PT Raised to $17.00

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wajax from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wajax from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Wajax from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of WJXFF stock opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. Wajax has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $12.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

