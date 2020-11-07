Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Wajax from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wajax from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Wajax from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Get Wajax alerts:

Shares of WJXFF stock opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. Wajax has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $12.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.