Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Waitr from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Waitr in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target (up from $2.00) on shares of Waitr in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waitr from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Waitr from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.94.

Get Waitr alerts:

Waitr stock opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of -3.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77. Waitr has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.86 million. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 95.68% and a negative net margin of 118.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waitr will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Waitr by 14.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waitr by 80.0% in the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Waitr by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waitr in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Waitr in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 43.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.