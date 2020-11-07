VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VSEC. BidaskClub cut VSE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VSE from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.33.

VSEC stock opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.63. The stock has a market cap of $337.06 million, a PE ratio of 305.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VSE has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $41.14.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. VSE had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 0.17%. On average, analysts forecast that VSE will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSEC. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in VSE by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in VSE by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in VSE by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in VSE by 3,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in VSE by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

