Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VRM. ValuEngine upgraded Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Vroom from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vroom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Vroom from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Vroom in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

Get Vroom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRM opened at $42.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.26. Vroom has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $253.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.12 million. Analysts anticipate that Vroom will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the third quarter worth about $27,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.