Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonovia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Get Vonovia alerts:

VONOY opened at $35.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.39. Vonovia has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $36.96. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.