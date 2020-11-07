Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Viela Bio from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th.

VIE stock opened at $36.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15. Viela Bio has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $70.66.

Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.29. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viela Bio will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viela Bio

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

