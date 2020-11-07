Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VCTR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Victory Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $19.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04. Victory Capital has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $24.83.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Victory Capital had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 43.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

