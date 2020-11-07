Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vertex in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vertex in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Vertex in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the third quarter worth about $263,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in Vertex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $560,000.

Shares of VERX stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. Vertex has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.68.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $91.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.22 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

