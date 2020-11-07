Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Veritone from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Veritone from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Veritone in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Veritone from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ VERI opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10. Veritone has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $19.67. The company has a market capitalization of $273.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.13.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 118.65% and a negative net margin of 106.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Veritone will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Veritone by 180.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 12,630 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Veritone by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 18,718 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

