Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

VRSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.62.

VRSK opened at $197.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.23. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $116.61 and a 1-year high of $204.85. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.25, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.63, for a total transaction of $5,037,521.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at $16,331,134.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 64,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $12,421,726.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,855,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,220 shares of company stock valued at $46,148,114 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 9.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $477,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 466.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 25,047 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 20.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

