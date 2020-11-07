VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,091 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of VEREIT by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 516,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 31,422 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in VEREIT by 4.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 128,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in VEREIT by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 150,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 69,823 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of VEREIT by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 1,174,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 166,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of VEREIT by 179.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 57,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 37,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

In other VEREIT news, CEO Glenn J. Rufrano purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $253,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,279,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,757,665.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VER stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.01. VEREIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). VEREIT had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that VEREIT, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.93%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on VEREIT in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.75 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.7 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

