Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.89 Million

Analysts expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to report sales of $32.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.50 million to $33.27 million. Veracyte reported sales of $29.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year sales of $116.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $115.45 million to $116.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $159.72 million, with estimates ranging from $154.53 million to $165.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

In other news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,268. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new stake in Veracyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Veracyte by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 17,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Veracyte by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,130,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,691,000 after purchasing an additional 519,996 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Veracyte by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Veracyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $391,000.

VCYT stock opened at $42.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.19 and a beta of 0.62. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $44.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.62.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

