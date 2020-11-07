Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeco Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $15.01 on Thursday. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $19.21. The company has a market capitalization of $744.68 million, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 107.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 61.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 212.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 181.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 12,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

